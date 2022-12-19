Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK cadre can only accept kin of Karunanidhi as leader: Sellur K Raju

Meanwhile, former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar said the state government should take measures related to sacking off employees by the IT sector companies in TN.

Published: 19th December 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju

Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju (Photo| Instagram)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The DMK ministers and cadre have no other option but to accept anyone who comes from Kalaignar Karunanidhi's family as their leader, said AIADMK leader Sellur K Raju on Sunday. Addressing the media, he said there is a feeling within the party that no more persons from the family should be given an important role as someone from the bottom can climb up the party ladder. "The voters have brought down monarchy, but not dynasty politics. They have understood the necessity of AIADMK," he added.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar said the state government should take measures related to sacking off employees by the IT sector companies in TN. "The IT employees have demanded special provisions to safeguard their jobs. The students prepare for IT sector-based courses so as to get a good job and earn a decent salary. The government should take steps to stop the sacking," said Udhayakumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK AIADMK Sellur K Raju
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp