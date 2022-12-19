DMK cadre can only accept kin of Karunanidhi as leader: Sellur K Raju

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The DMK ministers and cadre have no other option but to accept anyone who comes from Kalaignar Karunanidhi's family as their leader, said AIADMK leader Sellur K Raju on Sunday. Addressing the media, he said there is a feeling within the party that no more persons from the family should be given an important role as someone from the bottom can climb up the party ladder. "The voters have brought down monarchy, but not dynasty politics. They have understood the necessity of AIADMK," he added.



Meanwhile, former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar said the state government should take measures related to sacking off employees by the IT sector companies in TN. "The IT employees have demanded special provisions to safeguard their jobs. The students prepare for IT sector-based courses so as to get a good job and earn a decent salary. The government should take steps to stop the sacking," said Udhayakumar.

