‘IAS, IPS officers who say union govt will face Yogi, bulldozer’, says BJP leader H Raja

By Express News Service

TENKASI: “If IAS and IPS officers call central government as union government (ondriya arasu in Tamil), we will transfer them to Madhya Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh and make them stand in front of Yogi Adityanath and bulldozer,” said BJP leader H Raja, triggering a controversy.

Addressing a BJP event in Tenkasi on Saturday, Raja said a serving IAS officer is calling the central government as union government. “He is in central government service. If he is transferred to Madhya Pradesh, will he use the term Union government to refer to central government? If I talk about this, people say I am crossing my limit.

If officers use union government, we will make them face Adityanath and bulldozer. They say they are using the term (union) as per the Constitution. I am not only a chartered accountant but also a lawyer. Union of States does not refer to states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and AP.”

‘People talking about Tamil nationalism should be jailed’

“It was used to denote the 565 erstwhile states (small kingdoms) of India. People who call central as union are anti-nationals. Those who are talking about Tamil nationalism should be jailed under Goondas Act.

Police should arrest VCK leader Tirumavalavan and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman and ban NTK,” H Raja said. The former MLA also blamed the VCK and NTK leaders for allegedly supporting the banned PFI.

“Instead of arresting a YouTuber who abused Lord Nataraja, police arrested political commentator Kishore K Swamy,” Raja said. Superintendents of police in only three districts gave permission for RSS procession. Some top cops have religious views and they gave the high court false information, he said.

TENKASI: “If IAS and IPS officers call central government as union government (ondriya arasu in Tamil), we will transfer them to Madhya Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh and make them stand in front of Yogi Adityanath and bulldozer,” said BJP leader H Raja, triggering a controversy. Addressing a BJP event in Tenkasi on Saturday, Raja said a serving IAS officer is calling the central government as union government. “He is in central government service. If he is transferred to Madhya Pradesh, will he use the term Union government to refer to central government? If I talk about this, people say I am crossing my limit. If officers use union government, we will make them face Adityanath and bulldozer. They say they are using the term (union) as per the Constitution. I am not only a chartered accountant but also a lawyer. Union of States does not refer to states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and AP.” ‘People talking about Tamil nationalism should be jailed’ “It was used to denote the 565 erstwhile states (small kingdoms) of India. People who call central as union are anti-nationals. Those who are talking about Tamil nationalism should be jailed under Goondas Act. Police should arrest VCK leader Tirumavalavan and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman and ban NTK,” H Raja said. The former MLA also blamed the VCK and NTK leaders for allegedly supporting the banned PFI. “Instead of arresting a YouTuber who abused Lord Nataraja, police arrested political commentator Kishore K Swamy,” Raja said. Superintendents of police in only three districts gave permission for RSS procession. Some top cops have religious views and they gave the high court false information, he said.