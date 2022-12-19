Home States Tamil Nadu

‘IAS, IPS officers who say union govt will face Yogi, bulldozer’, says BJP leader H Raja

Addressing a BJP event in Tenkasi on Saturday, Raja said a serving IAS officer is calling the central government as union government.

Published: 19th December 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  “If IAS and IPS officers call central government as union government (ondriya arasu in Tamil), we will transfer them to Madhya Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh and make them stand in front of Yogi Adityanath and bulldozer,” said BJP leader H Raja, triggering a controversy.

Addressing a BJP event in Tenkasi on Saturday, Raja said a serving IAS officer is calling the central government as union government.  “He is in central government service. If he is transferred to Madhya Pradesh, will he use the term Union government to refer to central government? If I talk about this, people say I am crossing my limit.

If officers use union government, we will make them face Adityanath and bulldozer. They say they are using the term (union) as per the Constitution. I am not only a chartered accountant but also a lawyer. Union of States does not refer to states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and AP.”

‘People talking about Tamil nationalism should be jailed’

“It was used to denote the 565 erstwhile states (small kingdoms) of India. People who call central as union are anti-nationals. Those who are talking about Tamil nationalism should be jailed under Goondas Act.

Police should arrest VCK leader Tirumavalavan and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman and ban NTK,” H Raja said. The former MLA also blamed the VCK and NTK leaders for allegedly supporting the banned PFI.

“Instead of arresting a YouTuber who abused Lord Nataraja, police arrested political commentator Kishore K Swamy,” Raja said. Superintendents of police in only three districts gave permission for RSS procession. Some top cops have religious views and they gave the high court false information, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp