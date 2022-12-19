Home States Tamil Nadu

Perasiriyar identified my political potential even before dad: Stalin

Secular Progressive Alliance marks birth centenary of former minister K Anbazhagan

Published: 19th December 2022

Leaders of the Secular Progressive Alliance recalling the serviced of departed leader K Anbazhagan at Periyar Thidal on Sunday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said former minister and one of the stalwarts of the Dravidian movement, Perasiriyar K Anbazhagan, identified him as a person with the potential to become a political leader even before his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi did so.

The DMK leader said this while speaking at a function organised by the Secular Progressive Alliance to commemorate the birth centenary of the former education minister and life-long friend of M Karunanidhi in Chennai.

MK Stalin, chief guest of the event, recalled his close association with the departed leader. “Perasiriyar K Anbazhagan was the one who inaugurated the office of the DMK youth wing in Gopalapuram established by me. The inauguration of the office opened the gates for me to reach greater heights such as president of the party and chief minister of the state.”

Speaking about Anabazhagan’s foresight, the CM said, “He was the first one to recognise my work by saying that MK Stalin is not only a successor to Karunanidhi but also to me.” The DMK leader also recalled how K Anbazhagan proposed his name for the post of working president of the party and later president of the party.

“The perasiyar whom I used to fondly call ‘periyappa’ (elder uncle) backed me for political leadership even before my father (Karunanidhi) proposed my name.” The Chief Minister listed out various projects implemented in memory of the departed leader such as naming the building of the finance department after him, nationalising his books, and implementing Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme at Rs 7,000 crore. Leaders of various political parties, including KS Alagiri of TNCC, Vaiko of MDMK, Thol Thirumavalavan of VCK, K Balakrishnan of CPM, R Mutharasan of CPI, ER Eswaran of KMDK, and K Veeramani of DK, spoke.

