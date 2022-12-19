‘Resume water release into Lower Bhavani Project canal, Erode farms drying up’

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Farmers are worried as paddy fields are drying up as release of water in the Lower Bhavani Project canal has been suspended due to a breach and repair works. With crops at the maturing stage, they fear non-availability of water would result in the fields wilting.

Water release from the dam into the LBP canal, which began on August 12, was suspended on 10 December following a breach near Perundurai. KV Ponnaiyan, a farmer and secretary of Lower Bhavani Ayakkattu Land Owners Association, said, “Lower Bhavani Dam is full of water required for irrigation.

But farmers are unable to benefit as discharge has been suspended. Crops reach maturity at harvest only if sufficient water is available. Due to a lack of water supply, paddy fields are drying up and farmers are struggling to save crops. We need water at the earliest.”

“Two lakh and seven thousand acres of irrigated lands are benefiting from LBP. There are many farmers who depend on this canal. If the canal breaks frequently, it will not be possible to supply sufficient water to all the farmers in due time. Farmers will not be able to rely on the canal to cultivate. The government should implement the canal rehabilitation project,” he added.

Selvam, a farmer from Arachalur, said, “It has been a week since our fields have dried up. Now is the critical time to water the paddy crops. Otherwise, all our efforts will be wasted.” Officials from the WRD said, “A team of officials is repairing the breach in the LBP canal. The works are being carried out as fast as possible. Water can be opened only after works are completed.”

Officials from the Agriculture Department from Erode said, “We have an obligation to protect the crops. We are continuously monitoring the situation and there is nothing to panic currently. If the situation deteriorates, alternative measures will be taken.”

