Stalin to launch ‘Namma School’ to give infra boost

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an aim to improve infrastructure facilities at government schools in the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to launch Namma School Foundation, an initiative of the school education department, on Monday.

Chairman of TVS Motor company, Venu Srinivasan, will be the chairman, and grandmaster Viswanathan Anand will be the brand ambassador of the foundation that will help bring in more funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Sources said at present, only a few schools where the headmasters and the teachers have contacts with entrepreneurs or higher officials are managing to get CSR funds. “Even in those schools that are getting the funds, infrastructure could be improved if there is better coordination,” they said.

The initiative aims at creating a web page for each school in which they could update details about teacher-student ratio, number of buildings, classrooms and lab facilities among others. “This will help corporates and individuals narrow down on the schools that need funds. In the first phase, details of 100 schools that are randomly selected will be uploaded on the page.

The foundation will also encourage government school alumi who are in good position contribute towards their alma mater,” they said. An official of the school education department said already many individuals are contributing to the schools that they studied in. “Some are even donating funds to improve the infrastructure facilities in the schools their parents studied in. The new initiative will encourage more persons to do it,” he added.

