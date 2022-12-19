Tamil Nadu: Protest against farm land acquisition held in Annur

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A section of farmers from Annur Taluk associated with the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam conducted a march from Akkarai Sengapalli to Vadakkalur on Sunday demanding to set up an industrial park without acquiring agricultural lands.

S Palanisamy, district president of the association said, “We welcome the state government’s announcement that they will not acquire agricultural land for the industrial park, but the companies’ land would be utilized for the purpose.

However, farmers in the area still doubt that their land will be acquired in future. Also, the farmers worry about the industrial emissions that might cause pollution in the area. To sort out the issues, Chief Minister should allocate time to meet the representatives of farmers’ associations.”

He also demanded the state government form a high-level committee to conduct discussions with the people. Further, he urged the government’s assurance in improving the economical standards of the local people by setting up industries without compromising their land.

