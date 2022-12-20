Compensate farmers for crop damages: AIADMK

VIRUDHUNAGAR: AIADMK Virudhunagar Secretary East RK Ravichandran submitted a petition to the district collector on Monday seeking immediate disbursal of compensation to farmers from Sattur, Tiruchuli, and Arupukottai, whose crops got damaged owing to rains, wild boar attacks, and pest attacks.
Sources said wild boars had destroyed vast expanses of maize and cotton crops grown in Vembakottai and Sattur areas. "These animals also raze to the ground chillies, lady's finger, and paddy crops in areas, including Kariyapatti, Narikudi, and Tiruchuli. Considering the huge loss suffered by farmers, officials from the revenue and agriculture departments must inspect the farmlands and provide compensation at the earliest," they added.
After submitting the petition, Ravichandran said the collector said he would discuss the wild boar menace with officials from the forest department on Monday evening. Despite two state ministers hailing from the district, no solution has been found yet for this long-pending issue," he added.
