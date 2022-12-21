Home States Tamil Nadu

Allocate Rs 10,000 crore to address water issues in Chennai: DMK MP Kanimozhi

During her speech at a discussion on Appropriation Bills No 4 and 5, 2022, she highlighted the drinking water shortage in the corporation.

Kanimozhi NVN Somu

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu ( Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu on Tuesday urged the union government to allocate Rs 10,000 crore exclusively for the implementation of comprehensive water resources management programme in the Chennai corporation during the next five years.

During her speech at a discussion on Appropriation Bills No 4 and 5, 2022, she highlighted the drinking water shortage in the corporation. “As Chennai’s urban population is set to increase in the coming years, it is very important to conserve and manage available water resources. And with every inch of urban expansion, sufficient water resource augmentation should be made.”

On the TN government scheme to provide treatment to vehicle-crash victims, she said the TN government allocated up to Rs 1 lakh (each) for the treatment of the victims in the first two days of hospitalisation. “Anyone who met with a road accident anywhere in TN would be admitted (to) and given treatment immediately in the nearest hospital without any fear of who will pay the bill.”

She added that the victims were being admitted to hospitals well within the golden hour. Through this initiative, thousands of accident victims were saved in TN. She said this scheme could be emulated in other parts of the country to reduce fatalities on Indian roads.

