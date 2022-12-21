Tamil Nadu: Doctor, nurse transferred after death of mother, child

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Following the death of a woman and her stillborn at a primary health centre in W Puthupatti on December 18, the health department has transferred the doctor and the nurse on Tuesday.

Sources said the 18-year-old mother, R Aranganayakki, died a few hours after the delivery of her stillborn due to postpartum haemorrhage. District Collector J Meghanatha Reddy and Sivakasi health DD N Kalusivalingam has launched an inquiry.

“Devika was transferred to M Pudupatti PHC and Umamaheshwari to Thayalpatti PHC. The doctor and nurse are yet to submit their explanation. Further course of action will be decided once it is submitted,” sources added.

