Tamil Nadu: Doctor, nurse transferred after death of mother, child
Published: 21st December 2022 04:53 AM | Last Updated: 21st December 2022 04:53 AM | A+A A-
VIRUDHUNAGAR: Following the death of a woman and her stillborn at a primary health centre in W Puthupatti on December 18, the health department has transferred the doctor and the nurse on Tuesday.
Sources said the 18-year-old mother, R Aranganayakki, died a few hours after the delivery of her stillborn due to postpartum haemorrhage. District Collector J Meghanatha Reddy and Sivakasi health DD N Kalusivalingam has launched an inquiry.
“Devika was transferred to M Pudupatti PHC and Umamaheshwari to Thayalpatti PHC. The doctor and nurse are yet to submit their explanation. Further course of action will be decided once it is submitted,” sources added.