Tamil Nadu govt to expand supply of fortified rice to all districts

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a union government directive, TN government has decided to extend supply of fortified rice across the state from April 1, 2023. It is currently being supplied to 5.51 lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) cardholders in Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts.

From April, about 18.64 lakh AAY and 96.12 lakh PHH cardholders will be supplied fortified rice, which contains iron, folic acid, and vitamin B-12. Notably, 30% to 35% of the 1.1 crore Non-priority Household (NPHH) cardholders will also be supplied fortified rice.

Of TN’s population, 3.64 crore people (including AAY and PHH cardholders) are covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the union government supplies 2.91 lakh tonnes of rice to the beneficiaries every month.

To reduce the high prevalence of anaemia and undernutrition among the poorest of poor, the union government, in 2020, included staple food fortification (including rice fortification) under National Nutrition Mission (Poshan Abhiyan) as a complementary scheme.

Accordingly, a pilot scheme of supplying fortified rice through PDS was launched in Tiruchy district in October 2020. Fortified rice was supplied for 12 months in a ratio of 75:25, and it was funded by the union government.

On Monday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani and top officers of food, civil supplies and cooperation department held a discussion with rice-mill owners and grinding agents of TN Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC). Sakkarapani said training would be provided to 755 grinding agents of TNCSC for implementing the scheme.

A senior officer of the department said every AAY cardholder was eligible for 5 kgs of rice, and the entire allocation would be supplied as fortified rice. The union government would compensate TN government for the expenditure.

The decision to supply fortified rice to all NPHH cardholders is yet to be taken. “About 30% of NPHH cardholders, however, will be covered under this scheme,” the officer said.

What is fortified rice?

The fortification of rice begins with the grinding of broken rice into powder. Then, artificial nutrients are added. It is then shaped into rice-like kernels via extrusion at rice mills. Later, the fortified kernels will be mixed with normal rice in a ratio of 1:100 kg, and distributed for consumption

Ration card break-up

Total cards: 2.24 crore

Non-priority Household (NPHH): 1.1 crore

NPHH - Sugar: 3.5 lakh

NHPPH - No commodity: 60,000

AAY cards: 18.64 lakh

Priority Households (PHH): 96.21 lakh

AAY & PHH cards are covered under NFSA based on the 2011 census

