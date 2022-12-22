Home States Tamil Nadu

Ahead of Teppakulam light & sound show, demand goes up for dedicated parking lot

Currently, commute to the tourism spot in a vehicle is difficult as hundreds of vendors line up along the approach roads.

Published: 22nd December 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Vendors doing business near Teppakulam on Wednesday | m k ashok kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Even as the `8-crore light and sound show at Rockfort’s Teppakulam here is set for inauguration by Chief Minister MK Stalin later this month, demands have risen for a dedicated parking lot to cater to the visiting crowd.

"Several tourists would prefer vehicle access to the area during the night hours to watch the show. But if there is no parking space nearby, they would be worried about safety. The corporation has to therefore consider providing parking facility," said Karthik V, a tour operator. Senior officials said that the city corporation is considering the issue and that it will be taken up with the town vending committee (TVC).

"We are aware of the issue. We are already conducting a survey to get the number of vendors across the city. After that, we would form the TVC with representatives from vendors, and we would then present the issue to it. We hope to come up with some solution to create space for parking or reduce congestion in the area," a senior official said. Nasar H, a vendor near Teppakulam, said,

“Several of us have been conducting sales in the area for more than 30 years. If the corporation takes a decision to relocate us, it would affect the livelihood of hundreds. The authorities have to come up with a plan to ensure parking space and necessary facilities for visitors without affecting our livelihood. We hope they would consider it."

