Don't expect police to settle all issues: CoP

Out of these, 165 complainants said their issues are yet to be settled and unsatisfied with the inquiry among other reasons. Hence, we invited these petitioners for the grievance meeting at AR ground.

Published: 22nd December 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Reminding the public that the police will always lend ears and try to solve issues related to law and order, City Police Commissioner T Senthil Kumar said that the public shouldn't expect them to solve issues like family and civic issues, which have to be addressed by different forums, including the court. He was addressing the petitioners during a grievance redressal meeting at AR Ground in Madurai on Wednesday.

Senthil added that the city police launched Grievance Redressal And Tracking System (GREAT) in Madurai city limits on October 10, which will help to know if the police personnel are treating petitioners with respect or are making them wait for long on station premises. "The police personnel have been directed to make entries for all complaints on GREAT in order to monitor the status of each complaint. Since its launch, the city police have received 4,706 complaints.

A dedicated police team was deployed to take feedback from petitioners about their satisfaction with the police inquiry. Following this, we have recorded an improvement in the police-public relationship. Out of these, 165 complainants said their issues are yet to be settled and unsatisfied with the inquiry among other reasons. Hence, we invited these petitioners for the grievance meeting at AR ground.  

Further stating that the police are actually friends of the public, he highlighted that the police have decided to conduct similar melas often in the future. The public can reach the police to report their grievances at 78068-60806 and 0452-2344989.

Police Grievance Redressal And Tracking System
