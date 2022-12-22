Home States Tamil Nadu

Five workers suffer burn injuries at TN's Neyveli Lignite Corporation

A technical issue is suspected to have caused the incident.

Published: 22nd December 2022 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Neyveli Lignite Corporation

Entrance of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited at Neyveli in Cuddalore. (Express)

By PTI

NEYVELI: At least 5 workers suffered burn injuries from heat emitted from a lignite bunker at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), an official said.

A bunker is a 'lignite handling system,' where the coal is stored and handled.

R Venukrishnan, chief manager, Thermal Unit, NLC said the injured, which included a permanent worker, suffered burn injuries when there was a "spread" of heat and that they have been admitted to a hospital.

A technical issue is suspected to have caused the incident.

Power generation was not affected, he added.

An enquiry is on.

NLC is located in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu.

