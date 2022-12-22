Home States Tamil Nadu

Karur corporation withdraws bid to name street after Udhayanidhi Stalin

Ward 36 councillor Vasumathi of the DMK moved the resolution for renaming Manakkalam Street in her locality after Udhayanidhi. 

KARUR:  A special resolution tabled to rename a street after Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin was almost adopted by the DMK-majority corporation council on Tuesday before being withdrawn on the ground that a street or building can’t be named after someone who is alive.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, CM MK Stalin’s son and DMK youth-wing secretary, was recently inducted into the state cabinet as the minister for youth welfare and sports development. Against this backdrop, the council meeting of the Karur City Municipal Corporation (KCMC) held at the council hall on Tuesday tabled a special resolution urging the civic body to rename a street after the newly-inducted minister. 

Ward 36 councillor Vasumathi of the DMK moved the resolution for renaming Manakkalam Street in her locality after Udhayanidhi. “Manakkalam Street’s name must be deleted from the registry and be renamed as ‘Udhayanidhi First, Second and Third Streets’ (bylanes included). All councillors must give their nod for the name change,” Vasumathi said. 

While all 46 councillors belonging to the DMK gave their approval for the name change, the remaining two AIADMK councillors maintained silence. Mayor Kavitha Ganesan geared up to adopt the special resolution when a brief discussion ensued. The councillors were reminded of the DMK leadership advise against naming a street or a building after someone who is alive. Following this, the resolution was withdrawn, sources said.

