Tamil Nadu government's medical aid offer spells relief to Sirkazhi girl diagnosed with rare disease

Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu Ma Subramanian mentioned the treatment to be free of cost.

22nd December 2022

By Antony Fernando
MAYILADUTHURAI:  The Tamil Nadu government has offered to provide medical aid to a 13-year-old resident of Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, diagnosed with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), a rare disease, spelling relief to the Class 9 girl and her family. Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu Ma Subramanian mentioned the treatment to be free of cost.

Earlier, M Abinaya had sought assistance from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in a video that went viral. M Abinaya, a Class 9 student of a private school in Sirkazhi, aspires to become a nurse. However, the rare disease, which has been causing both her legs to decay, shackled her from attending school.

Lately, she developed rashes to the body, discolouration to feet and numbness, making it difficult for her to walk. According to studies, the disease affects a dozen per 1,00,000. Abinaya was admitted at the JIPMER Hospital a month ago.

However, as her family struggled to meet the medical expenses, she was moved to Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH) and later referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. Muthazhagan, Abinaya's father, who was contract lineman with the electricity department, died in a power transformer explosion incident 12 years ago. Kanimozhi, her mother, works on daily wage to make ends meet.

Abinaya has an elder brother, Athithya. In the video that went viral a few days ago, Abinaya sought assistance for treatment. Abinaya's family had earlier met Mayiladuthurai Collector R Lalitha. "The income I earn barely suffices to even run the family, let alone afford the treatment. I request the government for help," Kanimozhi said. Minister Ma Subramanian told TNIE, "The government will aid the patient in the treatment, completely free of cost. Our specialists are currently studying the case to treat the patient without having to amputate her legs."

