Home States Tamil Nadu

45-day-old baby dies after receiving vaccination?

A 45-day-old baby boy from Pillaiyarnatham area died on Thursday morning after receiving immunisation vaccine the previous day from a primary health centre.

Published: 23rd December 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

babyfeet

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  A 45-day-old baby boy from Pillaiyarnatham area died on Thursday morning after receiving immunisation vaccine the previous day from a primary health centre.

According to sources, the baby of Vijayakumar and Suganya, received the vaccination at Primary Health Centre at Alamarathupatti on Wednesday, following which, the baby developed a fever. On Thursday morning, the mother breastfed the baby and put him to sleep in a cradle before she went to take a bath. When she returned, she noticed blood oozing from the child's nostrils and mouth, upon which the baby was rushed to the government hospital in Dindigul, where the doctors declared that the child was brought dead.

The child's body was handed over to the parents after postmortem and Pilayarnatham police registered a case. Further investigation is underway.  

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director(DD) of Health Services Dr Varatharajan said that the hospital administered the vaccine (OPV-1, pentavalent vaccine - 1, and Rota Virus -1) to the baby, along with four other children of the same age and said none of the others reported any side-effect.

"Over 50 children received the same vaccination in the district on the same day. But no complaints were reported. After drinking the mother's milk, the baby may have suffered suffocation or some other difficulty. However, we can confirm the cause of death only after the postmortem results are in," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PHC Vaccination Death
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp