Drugs control organisation gets new building in Chennai

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Union Health Minister Mansukh M Mandaviya virtually inaugurated the new building of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) office for South Zone region in Chennai on Thursday.

He said the office in the region would help immensely to further intensify work to protect and promote public health by ensuring faster processing of applications and enhancing transparency.

The project would go a long way in enabling CDSCO realise its mission to safeguard and enhance public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy and quality of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices.

Deputy Drugs Controller, CDSCO, South Zone, Chennai, B Kumar, said the organisation would monitor drugs manufacturing companies in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

