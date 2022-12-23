Home States Tamil Nadu

Major dam shutters in Tamil Nadu to be restructured

A senior WRD officer told TNIE that one of the three shutters of the Parambikulam dam in Kerala’s Palakkad district was washed away recently.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Water Resources Department (WRD) has decided to restructure the shutters of major dams across the state once water level drops. Also, a few proposals have been made to develop tourist spots along Cauvery banks. 

A senior WRD officer told TNIE that one of the three shutters of the Parambikulam dam in Kerala’s Palakkad district was washed away recently. Subsequently, WRD was told to inspect the shutters of all dams in TN. In phase I, WRD submitted a preliminary report to TN government and recommended restructuring of over 15 dam shutters. But, most dams across TN were full at the time. 

The officer also said they were yet to complete the dam inspection owing to high inflow. So, they would begin phase II of the inspection in February or March. Another officer said they have been conducting periodical inspections once in three months. A few months ago, they examined Mettur, Bhavanisagar, Poondi, and a few reservoirs. 

“We recommended to TN government that the shutters, bunds and canals of Poondi reservoir, a major drinking-water source for Chennai and suburbs, must be modernised and strengthened. A detailed project report was also submitted. Funds can be allocated in the next budget,” the officer said.

He pointed out that, as part of revenue augmentation and tourism development, WRD has made some proposals for parks, boating facilities, gardens, playgrounds, and other entertainment spots along the waterbodies in the delta and TN’s western region. A discussion in this regard was on with tourism officials.

