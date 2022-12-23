Stalin rolls out MaNaM; 75 ambulances hit road

Home States Tamil Nadu

The initiative was rolled out at a function held at Government Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk on Thursday.

Published: 23rd December 2022

Stalin flagging off ambulances at Institute of Mental Health | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram or MaNaM, an initiative of the health department aimed at preventing suicides and providing psychological support for medical students in all the 36 government medical colleges in the state. The initiative was rolled out at a function held at Government Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk on Thursday.

Stalin also inaugurated Natpudan Ungalodu- Mananala Sevai (14416) helpline and flagged off 75 Life Saving Support 108 ambulances, worth Rs 22.84crore, and inaugurated Half Way Home, a facility to help those facing stigma at home after recovering from mental illness, built at an outlay of Rs 2.36 crore.

The chief minister also released a 3D building plan of the Tamil Nadu Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (TNIMHANS). The Institute of Mental Health is set to be upgraded as TNIMHANS at the cost of `40 crore. According to a press release, the Institute of Mental Health will get an exclusive autism unit, child and adolescent psychiatry unit , perinatal psychiatry unit, and special services for geriatric care and de-addiction.

