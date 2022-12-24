Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai cops to educate villagers on tobacco ills

Further, the health department urged the education department instruct headmasters to identify students who are likely to get addicted to tobacco or alcohol if left unattended.

Published: 24th December 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tobacco

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The health department is planning to select one village in each block in January and educate the people on the ill effects of tobacco and allied products. The department will brand the villages as tobacco-free zone upon completion of the counselling session.

“We will soon conduct awareness-cum-counselling sessions where people of all age groups would be sensitised on the harmful effects of tobacco use,” said P Aruna, deputy director of health services.   She said even tribal villages would be brought under the ambit. All these activities would be done through the district tobacco monitoring committee. The committee on Thursday announced that Rs 3.07 lakh has been collected in fine from people who violated the cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) act by selling tobacco-related products within 100 yards of educational institutions.    

The fine was collected from January 1 to December 21 this year. Last year, the committee collected only Rs 90,000 and the significant increase in the fine amount hinted at the officials’ intensifying raids at the shops in and around schools and colleges.    

“To crack a whip on the violators who sell tobacco products within 100 yards of the educational institutions, we have intensified the drive to conduct surprise raids. The move is fetching good results as many violators were penalized,’ said Aruna.    

Penalty is  imposed for the fresh violation and the punishment would go up to imprisonment depending on the compound offences, she said. Further, the health department urged the education department instruct headmasters to identify students who are likely to get addicted to tobacco or alcohol if left unattended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tobacco
India Matters
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj. (File Photo | PTI)
Deported Charles Sobhraj will go back to crime: Supercop
Ratul Kumar Jakharia (right) being felicitated by AAI on Friday. (Photo | Express)
55-yr-old airport staffer walks 100km in 16 hrs, creates record in Guwahati
Meet Mirzapur’s Sania, the future fighter pilot
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp