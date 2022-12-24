Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC directs Madurai collector to conduct joint inspection in shopping mall case

A resident of the Lake Area of Madurai, submitted that the shopping centre, which has nearly 10 floors with underground parking, has been opened to the public despite it still being under construction

Published: 24th December 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Madurai collector, corporation commissioner, and district fire officer to conduct a joint inspection at the newly inaugurated private shopping mall and file a report to the court by January 2023.

Justice K Murali Shankar gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by an advocate Henri Tiphagne to temporarily close down the mall, which is situated near MGR Bus stand in Madurai, on charges that it was creating a public nuisance.

Henri Tiphagne, a resident of the Lake Area of Madurai, submitted that the shopping centre, which has nearly 10 floors with underground parking space, has been opened to the public despite it still being under construction. It does not have a properly visible emergency staircase, he alleged.

The mall is also causing traffic congestion as it has led to the parking of vehicles and encroachment by hawkers on both sides of the road, which already faces heavy traffic due to the presence of the MGR bus stand, a private hospital, hotels, and markets, Tiphagne further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj. (File Photo | PTI)
Deported Charles Sobhraj will go back to crime: Supercop
Ratul Kumar Jakharia (right) being felicitated by AAI on Friday. (Photo | Express)
55-yr-old airport staffer walks 100km in 16 hrs, creates record in Guwahati
Meet Mirzapur’s Sania, the future fighter pilot
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp