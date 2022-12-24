Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai: District officials forcefully take back Collector's car seized by court

On December 20 this year, the District Judicial Magistrate Court ordered the confiscation of the District Collector's car for not adhering to the court order.

Published: 24th December 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Court staff seized Collector S Aneesh Sekhar's car on Friday owing to the district administration's failure to disburse compensation for land acquired for various projects in 1973. However, a few district officials forcefully took back the vehicle with the support of police personnel.

In 1973, revenue officials acquired 2.14 acres of land of Karuppaiya of Kudal Nagar for some railway development projects and a housing board scheme. Later, Karuppaiya's legal heirs filed a case against the district administration for not providing proper compensation for the land. The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in 2019 ordered the district administration to provide Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the petitioners. However, the officials have not disbursed the amount until now.

On December 20 this year, the District Judicial Magistrate Court ordered the confiscation of the District Collector's car for not adhering to the court order. In this situation, the court staff seized the car on Friday and the officials recovered it forcefully.

Addressing media persons, Selvaraj, counsel for the petitioners, said they will file a contempt of court petition against the district administration for reclaiming a vehicle that was seized by the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Aneesh Sekhar
India Matters
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj. (File Photo | PTI)
Deported Charles Sobhraj will go back to crime: Supercop
Ratul Kumar Jakharia (right) being felicitated by AAI on Friday. (Photo | Express)
55-yr-old airport staffer walks 100km in 16 hrs, creates record in Guwahati
Meet Mirzapur’s Sania, the future fighter pilot
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp