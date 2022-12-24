Madurai: District officials forcefully take back Collector's car seized by court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Court staff seized Collector S Aneesh Sekhar's car on Friday owing to the district administration's failure to disburse compensation for land acquired for various projects in 1973. However, a few district officials forcefully took back the vehicle with the support of police personnel.

In 1973, revenue officials acquired 2.14 acres of land of Karuppaiya of Kudal Nagar for some railway development projects and a housing board scheme. Later, Karuppaiya's legal heirs filed a case against the district administration for not providing proper compensation for the land. The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in 2019 ordered the district administration to provide Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the petitioners. However, the officials have not disbursed the amount until now.

On December 20 this year, the District Judicial Magistrate Court ordered the confiscation of the District Collector's car for not adhering to the court order. In this situation, the court staff seized the car on Friday and the officials recovered it forcefully.

Addressing media persons, Selvaraj, counsel for the petitioners, said they will file a contempt of court petition against the district administration for reclaiming a vehicle that was seized by the court.

MADURAI: Court staff seized Collector S Aneesh Sekhar's car on Friday owing to the district administration's failure to disburse compensation for land acquired for various projects in 1973. However, a few district officials forcefully took back the vehicle with the support of police personnel. In 1973, revenue officials acquired 2.14 acres of land of Karuppaiya of Kudal Nagar for some railway development projects and a housing board scheme. Later, Karuppaiya's legal heirs filed a case against the district administration for not providing proper compensation for the land. The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in 2019 ordered the district administration to provide Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the petitioners. However, the officials have not disbursed the amount until now. On December 20 this year, the District Judicial Magistrate Court ordered the confiscation of the District Collector's car for not adhering to the court order. In this situation, the court staff seized the car on Friday and the officials recovered it forcefully. Addressing media persons, Selvaraj, counsel for the petitioners, said they will file a contempt of court petition against the district administration for reclaiming a vehicle that was seized by the court.