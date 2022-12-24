Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu told to ensure effective implementation of health insurance scheme by private hospitals

The court observed that medical schemes initiated by the government are vital for ensuring access to quality healthcare for the people.

Published: 24th December 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the state government to formulate procedures for de-empanelling private hospitals that fail to implement the government health insurance scheme and also to conduct surprise inspections.

A Bench of Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Karthick, a cardiothoracic surgeon, who sought guidelines to ensure that every patient gets medical treatment under the government's insurance scheme.

The court observed that medical schemes initiated by the government are vital for ensuring access to quality healthcare for the people. However, the implementation of these schemes has been a challenge due to private hospitals that attempt to exploit the system for their personal gain, the judges said. Though there exist various guidelines, the goals for framing such schemes have not been achieved due to the absence of a proper monitoring framework and awareness among the public about the scheme, they opined, adding that the inadequacies in the implementation and monitoring of the scheme have led to a decrease in the quality of healthcare available to citizens.

The judges then directed the State Empowered Committee headed by the Chief Secretary, to conduct periodical review meetings to examine complaints and irregularities relating to the implementation of the scheme and deaths of patients covered under such schemes, surprise inspections of empanelled hospitals for sustained compliance and take action if any wilful violation or non-compliance is found. Among other directions, the Bench also wanted the government to make scheme-related online portals and websites user-friendly, and introduce a toll-free number.

The petitioner claimed that the government introduced various insurance schemes to provide world-class health care to the people, especially to the poor, through government and empanelled private hospitals, but a large number of people are not aware of the same and around 65% of the state's eligible population are denied admission under these schemes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Private hospitals Insurance
India Matters
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj. (File Photo | PTI)
Deported Charles Sobhraj will go back to crime: Supercop
Ratul Kumar Jakharia (right) being felicitated by AAI on Friday. (Photo | Express)
55-yr-old airport staffer walks 100km in 16 hrs, creates record in Guwahati
Meet Mirzapur’s Sania, the future fighter pilot
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp