TANGEDCO to speed up installation of rooftop solar panels

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO has instructed its officials to speed up the installation of rooftop solar panels as the programme’s current pace isn’t enough to achieve its zero-carbon target.This comes in the wake of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) asking all discoms in the country to expedite rooftop solar programmes to generate 500GW from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

A senior Tangedco officer told TNIE that rooftop solar energy capacity in TN currently stood at 354.7MW, a far cry from the 3,500MW target set for 2022 in the 2019 state policy. On the other hand, 1,585 applications for 6.336MW is pending with the utility.

In view of the slow installation rate, the union government has extended the rooftop solar energy programme till March 31, 2026, the officer said. The MNRE has also directed all discoms to implement the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules 2020 by expediting approvals and imposing fines for violations of consumer rights.

K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, however, said TN had already implemented these rules but Tangedco failed to adhere to them strictly. He told TNIE that inordinate delays by the utility was one of the reasons for poor rate of rooftop solar panel installation in the state.

He also opined that Tangedco, the only licensee in power distribution in TN, was reluctant to encourage rooftop solar power programme as it believed it would adversely affect its revenue in future.

“The union government provides 40% subsidy for rooftop solar panel installation. The state government must advertise this and spread awareness among the public about the importance of green energy,” he said.

Another senior Tangedco officer, however, said though the rate rooftop solar panel installation was low, they had a plan to establish grid-connected solar parks with a combined capacity of 4,000MW in the phase I. Land for this purpose has already been identified in a few districts, the officer said.

Solar power generation peaks: Min

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Friday tweeted that solar power generation in TN peaked at 4,141MW on December 22. The previous all-time record was 3,992MW on November 21.

