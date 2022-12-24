Home States Tamil Nadu

Tech firms to drive office space in Chennai next year

The report also said that backed by favourable policy initiatives and growing investments, space take-ups by firms are expected to gain momentum.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image of an employee in an office space used for representation.

Representational Image. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Technology firms will continue to drive the office space sector in Old Mahabalipuram Road and Mount Poonamallee Road next year, according to an outlook for the coming year released by commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE.

The report also said that backed by favourable policy initiatives and growing investments, space take-ups by engineering and manufacturing, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) firms are expected to gain momentum. “Fresh supply addition is expected to be concentrated in non-SEZ developments, especially along Old Mahabalipuram Zone, Mount Poonamallee Road and Central Business district, according to the outlook on real estate sector for 2023 -- residential, retail, office, retail, investments, industrial & logistics.  

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE states that the residential sector in the South and West Chennai micro-markets supported by upcoming infrastructure and the demand from employees working in tech firms and the industrial zones expected to dominate both sales and new launches.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Office space Real Estate
India Matters
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj. (File Photo | PTI)
Deported Charles Sobhraj will go back to crime: Supercop
Ratul Kumar Jakharia (right) being felicitated by AAI on Friday. (Photo | Express)
55-yr-old airport staffer walks 100km in 16 hrs, creates record in Guwahati
Meet Mirzapur’s Sania, the future fighter pilot
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp