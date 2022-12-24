Home States Tamil Nadu

Tender awarded for redevelopment of Egmore railway station

The arrival and departure will be segregated at platforms, concourses and circulating areas akin to the system prevalent in airports.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Work as part of restoration of Egmore station has begun | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway awarded a contract for the redevelopment of Chennai Egmore railway station to a Hyderabad-based firm on October 7 and they have been asked to complete the work within 36 months. The redevelopment of the station will be carried out at a cost of `734.91 crore, said a statement from the railways.

The redevelopment will be carried out on Gandhi Irwin and Poonamalle Road of the existing station building for a total built-up area of about 1,35,406 sqm. The redevelopment is intended to provide the iconic structure with modern state-of-the-art facilities while retaining the heritage value.

The work includes the construction of three-storied new station buildings on both sides, arrival/departure concourses, arrival/ parcel foot overbridge and multi-level car parking on both sides of the station.All the platforms will be connected to concourses with escalators and lifts and importantly to Egmore metro station, said a statement.  

The arrival and departure will be segregated at platforms, concourses and circulating areas akin to the system prevalent in airports. Three-foot overbridges will be constructed separately to facilitate ease of movement for passengers across the arrival corridor, circulating areas and for handling parcels. A multi-level car parking with ground plus five floors will also be constructed on both sides of the station.

The total built-up area will be 19362 sqm on the Gandhi-Irwin road side and 18020 sqm on the Poonamallee road side.The 114-year-old station, the second major terminal of Southern Railway, handles more than 562 scheduled trains (442 suburban and 120 mail/express) daily, with an average peak hour footfall of 24,600.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Egmore railway station Southern Railway
India Matters
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj. (File Photo | PTI)
Deported Charles Sobhraj will go back to crime: Supercop
Ratul Kumar Jakharia (right) being felicitated by AAI on Friday. (Photo | Express)
55-yr-old airport staffer walks 100km in 16 hrs, creates record in Guwahati
Meet Mirzapur’s Sania, the future fighter pilot
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp