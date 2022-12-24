Tender awarded for redevelopment of Egmore railway station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway awarded a contract for the redevelopment of Chennai Egmore railway station to a Hyderabad-based firm on October 7 and they have been asked to complete the work within 36 months. The redevelopment of the station will be carried out at a cost of `734.91 crore, said a statement from the railways.

The redevelopment will be carried out on Gandhi Irwin and Poonamalle Road of the existing station building for a total built-up area of about 1,35,406 sqm. The redevelopment is intended to provide the iconic structure with modern state-of-the-art facilities while retaining the heritage value.

The work includes the construction of three-storied new station buildings on both sides, arrival/departure concourses, arrival/ parcel foot overbridge and multi-level car parking on both sides of the station.All the platforms will be connected to concourses with escalators and lifts and importantly to Egmore metro station, said a statement.

The arrival and departure will be segregated at platforms, concourses and circulating areas akin to the system prevalent in airports. Three-foot overbridges will be constructed separately to facilitate ease of movement for passengers across the arrival corridor, circulating areas and for handling parcels. A multi-level car parking with ground plus five floors will also be constructed on both sides of the station.

The total built-up area will be 19362 sqm on the Gandhi-Irwin road side and 18020 sqm on the Poonamallee road side.The 114-year-old station, the second major terminal of Southern Railway, handles more than 562 scheduled trains (442 suburban and 120 mail/express) daily, with an average peak hour footfall of 24,600.

