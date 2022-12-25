Aavin's poor quality fodder affects milk production, says farmers 

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers supplying milk to Aavin milk societies in Dharmapuri alleged that poor-quality of fodder is being provided for the cattle. They said that due to shortage and poor quality of the fodder provided by Aavin, milk production will likely be affected in the district.

According to sources, animal husbandry is one of the key rural trades in Dharmapuri. "The district has over 2,71,161 cattle and 49,406 buffaloes, and a majority of farmers provide milk to Aavin milk societies, to aid which, Aavin provides fodder to them at 50% subsidy. But, as the amount supplied by Aavin doesn't meet the needs of farmers, they are buying fodder from private entities," they added.

Commenting on the matter, state president of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam SA Chinnasamy said, "Dharmapuri has over 272 Aavin milk societies, which supply over 1.25 lakh litres of milk. Now, there is a shortage of fodder provided by Aavin, many farmers have to invest in private markets, due to which they are facing losses. Nowadays, a bag of fodder costs around Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800. We urge Aavin to improve supply for the welfare of farmers."

A farmer, R Subramani from Bommidi said, "When we mix the fodder provided by Aavin in water, it doesn't dissolve, which shows that it is of poor quality. The cows are unable to consume it, due to which they lose nutrients and milk production reduces. On the other hand, the fodder supplied by private companies are not trustworthy, as they don't print the contents on the bag, due to which in some cases cows fall sick after consuming it."

When TNIE spoke to officials in Aavin, they said, "We have been ensuring regular supply. Last month, we provided over 200 tonnes of fodder. However, we require over 320 tonnes. We have requested additional supply."On the issue of poor quality, the official said, "We receive fodder supply from Erode and we will inquire about this issue."

