EPS spreading lies about Namma School scheme, says Anbil Mahesh

The DMK-led  government spent Rs 3 crore on the project planning, spreading awareness among the public and conducting meetings for an entire year.

Published: 25th December 2022 04:59 AM

TN Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday refuted opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s allegation that Namma School Scheme was an AIADMK initiative. He said that the website that the AIADMK government had announced to receive CSR funds to develop schools was not transparent and the amount collected through the initiative went to the account of the Tamil Nadu State Parent Teachers’ Association.

“However, the Namma School scheme will be supervised by senior officials in the education and finance departments and will be transparent. Also, a mere Rs 9.78 lakh was collected through the initiative during the AIADMK regime.”

“Palaniswami should release all details if Rs 84 crore was indeed collected as he is claiming. The DMK-led  government spent Rs 3 crore on the project planning, spreading awareness among the public and conducting meetings for an entire year. It was not spent on a single day for the scheme’s inauguration as is being claimed by the opposition leader,” he added.

