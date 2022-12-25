Home States Tamil Nadu

JEE (Mains): Marks column will be disabled for Covid batch Class 10 kids

The National Testing Agency  had invited applications for session one of the JEE (Mains) exams, 2023, on December 15 and students can apply till January 12.

Published: 25th December 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) said the marks column in JEE (Mains) application form would be disabled for students who were declared Class-10 pass in 2020-21 academic year. Owing to Covid-19 outbreak, no exam was held for the 2020-21 batch of Class 10 students.

As such, their marksheets had only ‘Pass’ printed against each subject, along with a disclaimer— “As per GO (Ms) No. 48, School Education (GE) department, dated 25.02.2021, all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020-21 are declared passed.”

Those candidates who have already filled the application form with passing year as 2021, school board as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec) and paid the fee, the same rule will be applied, i.e., the fields for total marks, obtained marks, percentage of marks would remain invisible.

For further clarifications, aspirants can contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in or visit www.nta.ac.in and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. The National Testing Agency  had invited applications for session one of the JEE (Mains) exams, 2023, on December 15 and students can apply till January 12.

