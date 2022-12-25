Home States Tamil Nadu

Lower Bhavani Project canal breach plugged, water discharge resumes

However, the release of water was temporarily halted due to a breach in the LBP canal near Perundurai on December 10.

Published: 25th December 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 04:41 AM

By Express News Service

ERODE: The discharge of water from the Bhavanisagar Dam was resumed on Saturday as the breach in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal was repaired. TN Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy inspected the place and said that water will be opened for additional days as per the demand of the farmers.

The Lower Bhavani Dam in Erode district was opened to the LBP (Lower Bhavani Project) canal for irrigation purposes on August 12. However, the release of water was temporarily halted due to a breach in the LBP canal near Perundurai on December 10.

Officials from the Water Resources Department said, "As the paddy harvest season is approaching, the canal has been repaired quickly. We expect the water released from Bhavanisagar Dam to reach the tail-end in three days."

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the place, Minister S Muthuswamy said, "As per the assurance given by the officials earlier, water has been opened in the LBP canal on Saturday. As of the afternoon, 1500 cusecs of water has been released in the canal. It will be raised to 2000 cusecs on Sunday morning. The demands of the farmers on the way to the tail-end will be taken into consideration and water will be released as per the requirement."

Chief Minister MK Stalin is one of the people who worked for the fast repair of the breach in the canal. Farmers at the tail-end of the LBP canal have been facing the problem for a few days now. This move will be a big relief for them.

As the first phase of the water release from the LBP canal ends on December 29, the minister added that following the demands of farmers, the water will be opened for irrigation in the canal for additional days. 

