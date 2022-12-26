139 illegal buildings sealed in Nilgiris this year in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: A total of 139 buildings, including residential and commercial complexes, which were identified as illegal constructions and in violation of building norms across Nilgiris, have been sealed so far this year, Collector SP Amrith has said.

“Out of the 139 buildings, 57 in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur Municipalities have been identified as illegal and one is building each from town panchayat and panchayat. Likewise, 19 buildings were constructed in violation of building norms in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur Municipalities and 31 such buildings in Town Panchayats and 30 buildings in Panchayats.

Moreover, notices have been sent to 81 building owners who after getting permits for the residential complex are using the buildings for commercial purposes. Also, stop-work notices have been issued to 13 promoters for selling properties as they have formed a layout by destroying the land allotted for agriculture purposes. These buildings have been sealed and notices have been issued under Section 47 (A), 56, and 57 of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act 1971,” the collector said.

The collector said, “As many as 1,207 applications which were sent for building approval at the district level committee were rejected citing soil erosion and vulnerability for a landslide. We have been getting frequent complaints related to lands, which are allotted for agriculture but are used for commercial purposes. People should avoid buying sites in these unapproved layouts. Moreover, the building construction should be commenced only after getting proper building approval from the concerned local bodies.”

The collector warned that action will be taken against the Licensed Building Surveyors if they fail to prepare the building plan as per the Tamil Nadu District Municipality Hill Station Building Rules, 1993.

Sources said that though the local body officials have been taking action against the illegal buildings since January 1 2022, the work got sped up in the last couple of months after some association members complained about the illegal constructions directly to the collector.

