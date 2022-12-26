Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami slams govt over ganja menace, police brutality in Tamil Nadu

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday questioned the DMK government over the ganja menace and the increase in police custodial deaths in the state.

Published: 26th December 2022

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

In a statement, Palaniswami said ganja is even being used by minors as it is available easily. He asked the government to divulge the details of arrests and cases filed to control ganja smuggling under Operation Ganja 2.0. He also questioned why Operation Ganja 3.0 is essential if ganja 2.0 was successful as it is claimed to be. He cited the instances of youth committing crimes under the influence of ganja in Kancheepuram and Kundrathur.

Talking about the deaths in police custody, he said there have been several cases of police atrocity in the past 19 months after DMK assumed power. He claimed the chief minister, who handles the home department, is refusing to answer the questions regarding police brutality and is trying to cover up the issue. 

He also urged Stalin to allow the police department to function independently and not use it for the personal gain of the party members.

