School education department released Rs 5 crore to ease the road to education for TN children

TNIE looks back at stories that helped change the lives of many for the better

Published: 26th December 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Students in some hilly and remote regions of Tamil Nadu were walking up to 12 kilometres every day to reach their schools. 

A TNIE story in September 21 edition highlighted this and pointed out that the disbursal of funds meant for the free transportation of these children was erratic and delayed.

After the story put the spotlight on the issue, the school education department released Rs 5 crore in October from the fund meant for June to September period. 

The government is mandated to give funds for transport when the school is not located within a specified distance from their home in hilly and remote areas. The delay in fund disbursal led to students walking long distances to reach their schools.

For example, the students from Kongaadai in Erode district had to walk more than 10 km to Hosur High School. Similarly, children walked 8 km from Anil Natham to Gujjambalayam High School, 5 km from Bejeletti and Madam areas to Thevar Malai High School, and 8 km from Karalayam and Kanakuthur to Bhasuvanapuram Higher Secondary School in the district.

Under the free transport facility scheme, Rs 500 to Rs 600 is offered to each student every month so that they could travel to their school in private vehicles. Following the release of the funds, the schools are able to arrange transportation facilities for the children in these remote areas. 

