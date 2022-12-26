Home States Tamil Nadu

Waste heaps a common sight at Villupuram in Tamil Nadu

The condition of the 200-metre road connecting TVS Nagar and Jeeva Nagar with Villapuram is also no different.

Published: 26th December 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Heaps of solid wastes

Heaps of solid wastes

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Heaps of solid wastes have become a common sight on roads and canals at the TNHB colony in Villupuram. The menace has completely gone out of hand with only a 10-foot portion of a 60-foot road being available for vehicular traffic. The rest of it has turned into a garbage dump.

The condition of the 200-metre road connecting TVS Nagar and Jeeva Nagar with Villapuram is also no different. Over 100 families reside on both sides of the road and one of the residents said even corporation staff dump waste on the stretch.

Unable to tolerate the foul stench emanating from the grimy waste heaps, the motorists are forced to take a 5-km detour. "These wastes have not been removed for over two years. Sometimes, the garbage collectors set fire to the dump and this immense air pollution in the region," one of the residents said.

When contacted, the District Secretary of CITU's Appalam Labour Union M Balamurugan highlighted the absence of streetlights and quality roads in the area. "The area lacks even these basic amenities. Disputes arise between representatives of wards 79, 80, 81, 82 and 83 of the corporation on who should clear the waste heaps. This not only polluted the environment further but kept eating away at usable road space," he added. He also added that the rainwater channel from the Villupuram housing board leading to the Ambedkar Nagar canal crossing the Jeeva Nagar canal was filled with silt and tonnes of plastic waste.

Speaking to TNIE, Corporation Sanitary Inspector T Manoharan said, "This is a strenuous exercise. We removed hundreds of waste loads from the channel six months ago. The corporation council has been discussing the issue and it will be resolved soon." Assistant Commissioner (Zone 5) AW Syed Musthafa Kamal also said permanent measures will be taken to sort out the issue.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon told TNIE cleaning campaigns are being taken up on a regular basis and the waste heaps in Villapuram will be cleared soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
garbage Villupuram
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp