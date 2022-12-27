46th Chennai Book Fair set to begin on January 6 in Tamil Nadu

Home States Tamil Nadu

BAPASI joint secretary, S  Subramanian, secretary, SK Murugan, and president,  S Vairavan, at the press meet | P JAWAHAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 46th Chennai Book Fair at the YMCA ground in the city on January 6 and hand over awards, said Secretary of Booksellers’ and Publishers’ Association of South India (BAPASI), SK Murugan, on Monday.

Speaking to newspersons, he said the stalls at the fair will be open from 11 am to 9 pm every day until January 22. The fair will feature as many as 800 stalls under various categories. “Since there is no space, increasing the number of stalls will be difficult. However, the association had conveyed this to the state government. In the coming years, the fair may see more stalls,” said Murugan.

He said, last year, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that space would be given for a book park in the city or on the outskirts. “We have requested the CM to provide space within the city limits itself so that it will be beneficial for the customers. We expect the CM may announce something regarding this during the inauguration of the fair,” he said.

Besides, for the first time in the history of Chennai Book Fair, the state school education department will also organise an international book fair on the premises from January 16 to 18. Over 40 countries are expected to take part in Chennai Book Fair. BAPASI president, S Vairavan, and treasurer, A Kumaran, were also present during the press conference.

