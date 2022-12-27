Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu announces Rs 221 crore as Pongal bonus for C&D group employees

Similarly, the pensioners belonging to C and D group of employees and family pensioners and others would be given Rs 500 as a Pongal gift, an official release here said.

Published: 27th December 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

Image used for representational purpose .

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday announced Rs 221.42 crore as ad hoc bonus for 2021-22 to C and D group employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners to celebrate Pongal, which is round the corner. 

While the C and D group employees and teachers would get ad hoc bonuses subject to a ceiling of Rs 3,000, those who are getting consolidated payment, special time scale, and the full-time and part-time employees paid from contingencies at fixed monthly rates who had worked continuously for at least 240 days or more will get Rs 1,000. 

Similarly, the pensioners belonging to C and D group of employees and family pensioners and others would be given Rs 500 as a Pongal gift, an official release here said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pongal bonus C&D group employees
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp