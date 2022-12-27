Tamil Nadu announces Rs 221 crore as Pongal bonus for C&D group employees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday announced Rs 221.42 crore as ad hoc bonus for 2021-22 to C and D group employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners to celebrate Pongal, which is round the corner.

While the C and D group employees and teachers would get ad hoc bonuses subject to a ceiling of Rs 3,000, those who are getting consolidated payment, special time scale, and the full-time and part-time employees paid from contingencies at fixed monthly rates who had worked continuously for at least 240 days or more will get Rs 1,000.

Similarly, the pensioners belonging to C and D group of employees and family pensioners and others would be given Rs 500 as a Pongal gift, an official release here said.

