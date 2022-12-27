Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to release Tamil medical, engineering books books on January 16

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin will release medical and engineering books in Tamil on January 16, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Monday.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for new buildings worth Rs 11 crore for integrated health research centre, postnatal and neonatal intensive care unit at the Cuddalore district Government medical college hospital on Monday.

“13 medical books were translated into Tamil, including a book on surgery, translated by a young doctor of this medical college. 10 engineering books were also translated and they will be released by the CM on January 16 in an event at Chennai Book Fair,” he said.

The minister said instructions were given to monitor people coming through airports to check Covid spread. “We have got permission to start 25 new urban primary health centres across TN. As Cuddalore is getting affected by natural disasters regularly, two UPHCs will be opened at Manjakollai and Orankur,” the minister said.

