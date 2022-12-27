Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: ‘Consider plea seeking inquiry into TNSTC’s loss’, says HC

However, the government counsel submitted that the state transport corporation is taking earnest steps to overcome the losses and ensure its smooth functioning.

Published: 27th December 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the State transport department to consider a plea which sought appointment of a commission to inquire into an alleged loss of Rs 20,488 crore incurred by the TNSTC.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad gave the direction last week on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a man, KK Ramesh of Madurai, in 2018. According to Ramesh, nearly 22,500 buses are being operated by TNSTC across the state and around 1.4 lakh workers are working under it. However, due to mismanagement, poor maintenance, unchecked malpractices and irregularities, TNSTC is facing a huge loss of Rs 20,488 crore and as a result, the public have to face difficulties due to hikes in ticket fares, Ramesh alleged. 

Further claiming that the government is also not taking any step to rectify the situation or conduct a probe into it, Ramesh wanted the court to appoint a commission headed by a retired high court judge to inquire into the issue. However, the government counsel submitted that the state transport corporation is taking earnest steps to overcome the losses and ensure its smooth functioning. He also contended that TNSTC is collecting low ticket fares when compared to other states.

Relying on a judgment passed by the Principal Seat at Madras in 2018 that price fixation is a policy decision of the government and the court cannot interfere with it, the government counsel requested dismissal of the PIL.

The judges pointed out that except the media reports, Ramesh has not submitted any other documents to support his claims. Therefore, without going into the merits of the case, they disposed of the PIL by directing the state transport department to consider Ramesh’s plea within two months.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court State transport department
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp