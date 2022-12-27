Tamil Nadu: Tata Electronics won’t recruit people from other states for its Krishnagiri plant

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) on Monday announced that it will no longer recruit workers from other States for its electronic components manufacturing plant located at Thimjeypalli near Kelamangalam. The firm has so far recruited 10,000 workers, of which 3, 200 are from Krishnagiri district.

TEPL director R Vivekanandah made this announcement while speaking at an event Onraga Naam, where MLAs from six constituencies and Krishnagiri MP shared the stage cutting across party lines. District Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy also took part in the event.Appointment letters were handed over to 69 trainees on the occasion.

MLAs KP Munusamy (Veppanahalli), T Ramachandran (Thalli), D Mathiazhagan (Bargur), and MP Dr A Chella Kumar said TEPL was not giving priority to recruiting local people and urged the company to provide jobs to villagers who have given land for the project.

TEPL director Vivekanandah said recruitment of workers from other States will not be continued and that priority will be given for people from Tamil Nadu. Later, when reporters asked him about the number of migrant workers recruited so far, he refused to reveal the numbers.

