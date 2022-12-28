Caste tensions come to the fore at Vengaivayal in Tamil Nadu

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Little did Collector Kavitha Ramu, who held an inspection at Vengaivayal a day after human excrement was found in the village overhead tank, expect that a host of other issues, including caste discrimination, plaguing the village awaited her redressal.

Residents of Vengaivayal at Muttukkadu panchayat in the district were thrown into a state of panic on Monday after human excrement was discovered in the lone overhead tank supplying potable water to the village dominated by the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

On Tuesday, the collector and district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vandita Pandey inspected the health department’s special medical camp set up at the village for residents affected by water contamination.

When the collector interacted with locals over the contamination, allegations of caste discrimination in the form of a two-tumbler system, entry ban to the local temple and the like tumbled out.

Taking up the issue of a bar on entry to the Ayyannar temple, the collector ordered for its gates to be opened and led the SC community locals inside. Objections, including from a 35-year-old woman, were handled with stern action, including arrest.

On learning of the two-tumbler system in practice at nearby Eraiyur, the collector held inquiries and ordered a case to be booked against tea stall owner Mookkaiah (57) and his wife Meenakshi (52). The tea stall owner was later arrested.

The collector told TNIE “SC community residents informed of the two-tumbler system and I visited the tea stall to find it to be true. Action is being initiated under the SC/ST Act. The villagers also said they were not allowed to enter the local temple. They were asked to come to the temple and worship in our presence. Regarding the contamination of the water tank, I have constituted a team to probe and identify the culprits. Necessary action will be taken.”

Instructions have been issued to supply water from the common overhead tank of 30,000 litre capacity instead of the one the villagers were using. Action has also been taken against the OHT operator. The lid has been instructed to be bolted to prevent further trouble, she added.

Meanwhile, the police said cases have been booked under five sections, including SC/ST Act, on unidentified persons, over the contamination. Meanwhile, the district administration has urged the public to report of any caste discrimination in their locality to 09443314417.

