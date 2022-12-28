Home States Tamil Nadu

Mother-daughter duo, who arrived in Madurai from China, test positive for Covid-19

Pradeepa (39) and her daughter Prithiyangara Riga (6) will be isolated for the next 15 days at their residence at Elandaikulm in Virudhunagar district. 

A health worker sorts out swab samples while conducting Covid tests

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A six-year-old girl and her mother who arrived at Madurai airport from China via Sri Lanka tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. They were both isolated by authorities.

After the recent Covid surge in China and other foreign nations, the health staff are taking Covid and BF-7 tests for passengers who are landing at Madurai airport.

Speaking to TNIE, Virudhunagar Deputy Director of Public Health Dr N Kalu Sivalingan said that both mother and daughter were kept under home isolation, with staff monitoring them on regular basis. They don't have any adverse symptoms. Further, samples were taken for their family members including her father-in-law and her brother's wife.

We have asked for other passengers list and tracing her close contacts for further testing, he said. 

 "We have isolated both of them. Their COVID samples have been sent to the lab for further testing," stated the Madurai District Collector.

