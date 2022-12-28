Home States Tamil Nadu

Pact inked for USD 125 million loan to build drain systems in Tamil Nadu

The loan is the third and the last tranche of the USD 500 million multi-tranche financing facility for the programme to build priority water supply, sewerage, and drainage infrastructure.

Published: 28th December 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Drain system

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Government of India (GoI) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed an agreement for a USD 125 million loan to develop climate-resilient sewage collection and treatment, and drainage and water supply systems in Coimbatore, Madurai, and Thoothukudi.

The financing would support the development of two sewage treatment plants in Coimbatore with 529km of sewage collection pipelines; the installation of 14 pumps and lift stations; and the construction of 14km of sewage pumping mains. 

In Thoothukudi, a climate-resilient stormwater drainage system would be developed. In Madurai, the project will support the commissioning of 813km of new water supply distribution pipelines that would connect 1,63,958 households to 115 newly established district-metered areas with smart water features to reduce non-revenue water. 

In Coimbatore and Madurai, two all-female self-help groups would be trained on the benefits of household connection to the sewage collection system, water conservation, sanitation, and health and hygiene.

Signatories to the agreement for TN Urban Flagship Investment Programme were Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance, and Hoe Yun Jeong, Officer-in-Charge of ADB’s India Resident Mission.

The loan is the third and the last tranche of the USD 500 million multi-tranche financing facility for the programme, approved by ADB in 2018, to build priority water supply, sewerage, and drainage infrastructure in strategic industrial corridors across 10 cities in TN. 

Mishra said the loan would help ensure universal access to basic water and sanitation services and improve resilience against floods in the project target areas. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GoI ADB drain systems
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp