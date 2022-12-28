Seven years on, appalam industry workers await a wage hike in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: A hike in wages has eluded a whopping 15,000 men and women workers at appalam industries in the district for the last seven years. Even as inflation has fastened its grip on our economy, the women in these industries (contributing 70% of the workforce) are still forced to make ends meet with a paltry daily wage of Rs 300, while the men receive a slightly higher wage of Rs 500.
Over 400 companies at Jaihindpuram, Chinthamani, Avaniyapuram, Anuppanadi Madakulam and surrounding areas produce more than 5,000 kg of appalam daily. Most of the produce is sent out to neighbouring states or exported abroad.
For the last seven years, the workers have been demanding a minimum wage of Rs 800 for men and Rs 600 for women. The CITU Appalam Labour Association submitted a petition to the manufacturers in October, inviting them for a discussion about increasing wages by 60%. Since the manufacturers have not yet come forward to hear their demands, the association has planned to submit a petition in this regard to the labour office in January.
Speaking to TNIE on behalf of the workers, District Secretary of Madurai CITU Appalam Workers Association M Balamurugan said prices of all essential commodities, property tax, electricity tariff, etc., have increased several times in the last decade. "The workers are finding it taxing to get by with these paltry wages. The manufacturers have been exporting huge quantities of the product abroad and earning hefty profits, but the workers are drowning in debt. Further, the workers are being forced to work for up to 16 hours a day at work spaces lacking even basic facilities. The government should intervene and ensure decent wages and basic workspace facilities for the workers," he added.
When contacted, the owner of an appalam company said at least half of the works have become mechanised, while the demand for appalam among the public is fast dropping. "In this situation, how can we afford to raise the workers' wages," he asked.
Labour Law Joint Commissioner M Subramanian told TNIE that the appalam workers' demand is a valid one. "If any worker's daily wage is below Rs 531, he or she should petition the Joint Commissioner of Labour Law and we will take necessary steps," he added.
