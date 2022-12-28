Tamil Nadu minister inspects spinning mills in Ramnad, promise upgradation

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Adi Dravidar Welfare Department Minister L Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inspected the cooperative spinning mills in the district and assured that the TN government is taking action towards upgrading the spinning mills.

The minister, while inspecting the machinery and its production capacity at the spinning mill, said that the plant is functioning in an area that is under the direct supervision of the government. "For the past two years, the yarn for the School Uniform Scheme and the Vetti and Saree Scheme have been allocated and supplied from these spinning mills. If additional machines and solar power connections are installed at this plant, production capacity and employment opportunities can be increased. The officials at the mill requested upgrading the machinery for improving production," she added.

The minister also stated that Achhankulam Mill is one of the five cooperative spinning mills in Tamil Nadu which will provide employment opportunities to the public. "The mill, which was started at an estimated cost of Rs 452.39 lakh currently employs around 220 Adi Dravidian workers among others. These plants help the people in the region to eke out a living.

The inspection was held to initiate measures to increase the potential of the mill and generate additional revenue for the government. Considering the requirement of Rs 10 crore to upgrade the infrastructure in the mill and install additional machinery and solar mill connection, CM Stalin will take necessary steps to expand the cooperative spinning mill," the minister said. District administration officials were present during the inspection.

