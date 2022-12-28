Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Nagapattinam panchayat president gets armed guard over 'life threats'

A 33-year-old panchayat president has been offered armed police protection following his petition to district administration for it over “life threats”.

Published: 28th December 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

A homeguard with Telangana police acted swiftly and saved the life of a woman who attempted suicide

Image used for representational purposes (Express illustrations)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 33-year-old panchayat president has been offered armed police protection following his petition to the district administration for it over “life threats”.

Karuppampulam panchayat president R Subburaman, who was offered armed protection, said, “I thank the collector and the SP. I want to continue working for the welfare of those in my panchayat. However, the threats on my life remain.”

Subburaman contested as an Independent in December 2019  and was the first to be elected democratically rather than being elected unopposed in 33 years. Police protection was ordered to sensitive booths than due to law and order concerns. 

In February, Subburaman joined the DMK. He had expressed concerns about the law and order situation in the panchayat after a retired clerk, R Ratinasabapathi, who was staying alone, was found dead in Karuppampulam on August 18, 2022. He then moved the petitions for protection with the district administration.

“We have provided the protection as per the collector’s recommendations. We are also assessing the concerns raised by the petitioner,” Nagapattinam SP G Jawahar told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
armed police protection
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp