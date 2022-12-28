Tamil Nadu: Nagapattinam panchayat president gets armed guard over 'life threats'

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 33-year-old panchayat president has been offered armed police protection following his petition to the district administration for it over “life threats”.

Karuppampulam panchayat president R Subburaman, who was offered armed protection, said, “I thank the collector and the SP. I want to continue working for the welfare of those in my panchayat. However, the threats on my life remain.”

Subburaman contested as an Independent in December 2019 and was the first to be elected democratically rather than being elected unopposed in 33 years. Police protection was ordered to sensitive booths than due to law and order concerns.

In February, Subburaman joined the DMK. He had expressed concerns about the law and order situation in the panchayat after a retired clerk, R Ratinasabapathi, who was staying alone, was found dead in Karuppampulam on August 18, 2022. He then moved the petitions for protection with the district administration.

“We have provided the protection as per the collector’s recommendations. We are also assessing the concerns raised by the petitioner,” Nagapattinam SP G Jawahar told TNIE.

