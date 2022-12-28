'Tamil Nadu not in safe hands': BJP national president

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the DMK is a dynastic party and said the people of Tamil Nadu are not in safe hands. Addressing a public meeting in Mettupalayam to mark the launch of BJP’s campaign for the 2024 elections, Nadda said, “The country is in safe hands, but Tamil Nadu is not. Better you (people of Tamil Nadu) change the hands.”

Further, Nadda said the DMK is a family party that does not work for the regional aspirations of the people. “The D in DMK stands for Dynasty, M for money swindling and K for Katta panchayat. The BJP is here to serve the people, but the DMK is to ruin the people. We are here to take care of people, but the DMK is in politics to take care of its family. For the BJP, the nation comes first, the party second and the self comes last.

However, for DMK, the priorities are in reverse order. DMK is Karunanidhi and Sons, Congress is Gandhi and Sons. They are all family dynastic parties,” Nadda charged. On Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nadda said he could not understand whether Rahul is trying to unite or divide people.

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media at Kottai Eswaran temple in Coimbatore, BJP state president K Annamalai said, “National president Nadda’s visit will energise the party ahead of the LS elections. Based on the instructions of the PM, Minister of State L Murugan is solving the problems of people in the Nilgiris.”

Asked why AIADMK leaders were absent, he said, “The reason could be that AIADMK leaders are attending their party meeting. Moreover, Nadda’s visit to Coimbatore was confirmed just three days ago. He was keen to start his nationwide campaign for the election in TN, particularly in Coimbatore and Nilgiris constituencies.”

