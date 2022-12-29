Hesitancy, short supply dent vaccination coverage in TN

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: Short supply of Covid-19 vaccines coupled with hesitancy among the public towards administering the doses has affected the state’s vaccination coverage. According to the Directorate of Public Health Department data, as on December 27, the state has run out of Corbevax vaccine that was approved to be administered on children belonging to 12-14 age group. Meanwhile, there are 27,860 doses of Covishield and 2,71,220 doses of Covaxin. Officials said the state has requested the Union Health Ministry for vaccines and is awaiting reply.

PIC: Ashwin Prasath

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam said considering the present vaccine hesitancy situation, the remaining stock with the health department would last at least for another six months. In the adolescent age group, the state achieved first-dose coverage of 94.62%, and second-dose coverage of 77.96%. According to the DPH data, as many as 4,57,509 people are due to take the second dose of Corbevax vaccine.

An urban village health nurse said now nobody is coming forward to take the vaccine. “Though we are conducting Covid vaccination drive in hospitals on Wednesdays, there are no takers for the vaccine,” she said. Dr Selvavinayagam said people have lost fear of Covid. Though the state achieved 96.61% first-dose vaccination coverage among 18 and above age group and 91.70% coverage in the second dose, response to booster dose has been very poor.

In the 18 years and 59 years age group, the booster dose coverage is only 9.73%. The overall booster dose coverage in the state is jusr 19.11%. Renowned virologist, Dr T Jacob John, said the government should do hard work to convince the people to take the vaccine.

‘State unable to increase coverage sans Centre help’

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the state is unable to increase the vaccine coverage without the help of the Union government. “They have stopped vaccine suopply. The state has instructed the district health officials to encourage booster dose among those above 60 years of age, people with comorbidities and frontline workers. We have also requested the Union Government to give approval for nasal vaccine in government facilities,” he said. “In the last four days, we have collected nearly 533 samples from the airports in the state. Out of these 533 samples, two passengers tested positive in Madurai and another two tested positive in Chennai,” Subramanian said.

Numbers speak

As on Dec 27, TN has 27,860 doses of Covishield and 2,71,220 doses of Covaxin in stock

22,66,197 are yet to take first dose

64,81664 people eligible for second dose Covishield

16,97,588 people eligible for second dose Covaxin

3,97,84,285 people are eligible for a booster dose

