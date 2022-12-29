Home States Tamil Nadu

No celebration allowed on beaches on New Year: Police

“From the evening of Saturday (December 31), 90,000 police personnel and 10 home guards will provide bandobast. Vehicle checking will be organised across the state.

Published: 29th December 2022 05:44 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police said New Year celebrations would not be allowed in public after 1am and appealed to people to avoid gathering in the open on the night of December 31. The police advised people to celebrate New Year with their families in their homes.

“From the evening of Saturday (December 31), 90,000 police personnel and 10 home guards will provide bandobast. Vehicle checking will be organised across the state. As such, midnight drives should be avoided,” a police advisory said. 

Public should avoid celebrations on beaches on New Year’s eve and on New Year’s day. The DGP warned people against drunken driving, saying that such individuals would be arrested and their vehicles seized. Action would also be taken against those who engage in rash and negligent driving/riding.

The police also advised people undertaking long-drives on the night to take breaks every three hours as shops and eateries have been permitted to stay open all night. Those leaving town should inform their nearby police stations. All resorts/hotels should strictly follow all the conditions imposed by the police. Places of public worship would be provided with adequate security, and those who create any confusion would be arrested, said the DGP in the advisory.

Patrol vehicles have been fitted with cameras and personnel have been instructed to take appropriate action against those engaging in bike racing, the advisory said.

