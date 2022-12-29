TN imposes ban on blood art

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said the state government has banned the use of blood for art works or blood art. Minister said the government took the decision after considering the health and safety of the people.

He said those engaged in blood artworks should use some other medium instead of blood and action will be taken on those running such facilities. Usually in blood art, which is popular among youngsters, 2 ml to 3 ml of blood is taken by the artists for painting.

Subramanian said there are concerns about the hygiene followed by the artists while taking the blood and it can result in the spread of infections like HIV. “Donating blood to health centres or hospitals is a noble act. But, use of blood for art works cannot be considered like that. Since the blood is taken by the artists, we are not sure whether they reuse the needle or not,” he said.

TIRUCHY: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said the state government has banned the use of blood for art works or blood art. Minister said the government took the decision after considering the health and safety of the people. He said those engaged in blood artworks should use some other medium instead of blood and action will be taken on those running such facilities. Usually in blood art, which is popular among youngsters, 2 ml to 3 ml of blood is taken by the artists for painting. Subramanian said there are concerns about the hygiene followed by the artists while taking the blood and it can result in the spread of infections like HIV. “Donating blood to health centres or hospitals is a noble act. But, use of blood for art works cannot be considered like that. Since the blood is taken by the artists, we are not sure whether they reuse the needle or not,” he said.