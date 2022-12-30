Addressing EPS as AIADMK general secy confused cadre: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam on Thursday objected to the Law Commission of India (LCI) addressing Edappadi K Palaniswami as the general secretary of the AIADMK when it sought his views on holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Kolathur D Krishnamurthy, a functionary of the OPS faction, wrote to LCI chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi in this regard, stating that addressing Palaniswami as general secretary of the party caused confusion among the cadre and that the commission should revoke the letter sent to Palaniswami within seven days as it went against the court order. He also urged LCI to send the letter to Panneerselvam since he remained the party’s coordinator.

He said Palaniswami had resigned as joint coordinator of the AIADMK and was functioning against party rules. Krishnamurthy also pointed out that as per the SLP in the Supreme Court, the general secretary election would not be conducted until judgment in the pending cases was pronounced. As such, the AIADMK did not have a general secretary currently. The LCI sent the letter to Palaniswami on December 23.

