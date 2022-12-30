Home States Tamil Nadu

Addressing EPS as AIADMK general secy confused cadre: OPS

As such, the AIADMK did not have a general secretary currently. The LCI sent the letter to Palaniswami on December 23.

Published: 30th December 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

O Panneerselvam

O Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam on Thursday objected to the Law Commission of India (LCI) addressing Edappadi K Palaniswami as the general secretary of the AIADMK when it sought his views on holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Kolathur D Krishnamurthy, a functionary of the OPS faction, wrote to LCI chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi in this regard, stating that addressing Palaniswami as general secretary of the party caused confusion among the cadre and that the commission should revoke the letter sent to Palaniswami within seven days as it went against the court order. He also urged LCI to send the letter to Panneerselvam since he remained the party’s coordinator.

He said Palaniswami had resigned as joint coordinator of the AIADMK and was functioning against party rules. Krishnamurthy also pointed out that as per the SLP in the Supreme Court, the general secretary election would not be conducted until judgment in the pending cases was pronounced. As such, the AIADMK did not have a general secretary currently. The LCI sent the letter to Palaniswami on December 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK O Panneerselvam
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp